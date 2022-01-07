SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

