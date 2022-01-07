First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 75,016 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.55. 69,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,384. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

