Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 59,307 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 59,307 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

