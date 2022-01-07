Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:DSOC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

