Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.47 and its 200-day moving average is $291.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

