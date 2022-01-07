Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Shares of STZ opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

