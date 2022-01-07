Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $57.90 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,144 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $57,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

