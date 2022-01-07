Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 37,623 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.74% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $67,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,719 shares of company stock worth $7,377,494. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $137.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $225.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.98.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

