Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 37,623 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.74% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $67,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $137.05 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $225.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,719 shares of company stock worth $7,377,494 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.