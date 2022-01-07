Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $23.43 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.50% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $89.79 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

