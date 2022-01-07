Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

