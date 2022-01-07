M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,210 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $90,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

