Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 276,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,538,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $307.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

