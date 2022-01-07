Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 644,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

