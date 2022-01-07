Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.