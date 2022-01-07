Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $416,615.74 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $416,615.74 and $57.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006268 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

