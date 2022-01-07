ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.02 or 0.07639290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,872.96 or 1.00055446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

