Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Increases By 30.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUK. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

CUK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,001. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

