$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $1.90. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,619,000. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 388,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.