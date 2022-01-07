$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $1.90. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,619,000. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 388,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

