Warburg Research Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €77.00 Price Target

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €77.00 ($87.50) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.50 ($84.66).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FIE traded down €1.05 ($1.19) during trading on Friday, hitting €57.60 ($65.45). 48,892 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.34. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($88.07).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.