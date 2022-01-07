Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 121.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,320. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.