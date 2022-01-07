MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $75,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (down from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,968.27.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,156.78 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,326.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,555.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

