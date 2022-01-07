ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.41% of ON Semiconductor worth $79,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

