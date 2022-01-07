Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $124,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.