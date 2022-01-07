Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146,147 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $235,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 104.6% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 94.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.07. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

