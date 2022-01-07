JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

