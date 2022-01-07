Concord Wealth Partners Has $107,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

