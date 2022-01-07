Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cigna were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

