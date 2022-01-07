Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $789,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

