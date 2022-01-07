Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 230,000 Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of F-star Therapeutics worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSTX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

