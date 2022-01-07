Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Outset Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OM opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $171,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,778 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

