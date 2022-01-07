Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 8,410 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

