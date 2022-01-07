Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.