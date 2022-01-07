Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

