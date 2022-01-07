Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $87,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

