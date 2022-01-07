State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,908 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $51,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.