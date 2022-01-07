Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.