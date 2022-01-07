Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

