Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $218,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

