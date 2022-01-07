TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 875 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

