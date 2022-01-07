Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $692.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in DexCom by 5.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.