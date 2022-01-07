Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.