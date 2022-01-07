50,000 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

