Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,708 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

