Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 117,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 963,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 157,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,788. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

