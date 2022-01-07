BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 62.2% in December

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

