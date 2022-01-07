Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE STK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 38,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.26.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
