Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE STK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 38,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

