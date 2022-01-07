Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 214,655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,616. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

