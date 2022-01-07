Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.