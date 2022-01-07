Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

