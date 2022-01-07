58,762 Shares in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.
Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Nyxoah S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH).
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.