58,762 Shares in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Nyxoah S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62.

Several research firms recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

