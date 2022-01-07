Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,508. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.